Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maros Jedlicka headshot

Maros Jedlicka Injury: May hit free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:24am

Jedlicka, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, might become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign with Colorado before June 1, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports Thursday.

Jedlicka is playing this season with AHL Colorado on a one-year, minor-league deal. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old center posted three goals and two assists in 18 games. Selected by the Avs in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Jedlicka may have to spend some more time in the minors developing his game after his injury-plagued campaign.

Maros Jedlicka
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now