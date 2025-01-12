Martin Fehervary News: Slides apple in victory

Fehervary garnered an even-strength assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Fehervary helped out on Ethen Frank's first career NHL goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Fehervary added two PIM, one blocked shot, three hits and a plus-2 rating in 21:42 of ice time. The 25-year-old's offensive contributions have been modest this season, but he's off to a great start in January with one goal, three helpers and a plus-5 rating through six games. Overall, the Slovak blueliner is up to 10 assists, 11 points and a plus-8 rating through 43 appearances in 2024-25.