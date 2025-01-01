Martin Necas News: Adds power-play assist

Necas notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Necas' meteoric pace from early in the season dried up in December -- he closed out the calendar year with just two assists over his last nine games. He's 11 games removed from his last goal despite taking 26 shots in that span, which has seen his shooting percentage plummet from 22.2 to 15.7. Necas is at 14 goals, 31 helpers, 20 power-play points, 89 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances. He's talented enough to work out of the slump, but the window to sell high on the 25-year-old appears to be closed.