Martin Necas News: Erupts for four points Thursday

Necas produced a goal and three assists, with all but one helper coming on the power play, in Thursday's 8-2 rout of the Bruins.

The 25-year-old gave Carolina a 4-1 lead late in the first period when his attempted pass to Andrei Svechnikov instead deflected off the toe of Brandon Carlo's skate and got past Jeremy Swayman. Necas extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which he's erupted for four goals and 12 points, including six points (one goal, five helpers) with the man advantage.