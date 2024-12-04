Martin Necas News: Two more points Tuesday

Necas scored a power-play goal and delivered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Necas set up Eric Robinson's first-period goal and found twine in the early stages of the third frame. However, Seattle responded with two goals in the final 10 minutes to steal the win. Regardless of the final result, this was another strong performance from Necas, who's now posted four multi-point performances across Carolina's last six games. The center has 39 points in just 25 games this season, and he remains one of the most productive forwards in fantasy regardless of format.