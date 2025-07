Appleton signed a two-year, $5.8 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday, according to PuckPedia.

Appleton had 10 goals, 22 points, 22 PIM, 107 shots, 76 hits and 29 blocks across 71 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2024-25. The 29-year-old is likely to serve primarily on Detroit's third line.