The helper was Lohrei's first point of the yearin five appearances. He's playing in a top-four role at even strength, but he's lost the top power-play gig to Charlie McAvoy after filling in for him in that spot last year. Lohrei broke out with 33 points in 77 appearances in 2024-25, but he also had a minus-43 rating. The offense may stagnate in a smaller role, but his defensive play should improve with more experience. However, his lack of physicality makes him tough to roster in fantasy formats if he's not generating enough offense.