Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei News: Picks up two helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 8:00am

Lohrei notched two assists with four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 2020 second-round pick is emerging as a productive option on the Boston blue line. Lohrei has collected seven assists over the last 11 games -- three of them on the power play -- and he's added 15 blocked shots during that stretch. His minus-9 rating on the season leaves a lot to be desired, but with the Bruins turning things around defensively under interim head coach Joe Sacco, Lohrei's performance in that category should improve.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
