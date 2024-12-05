Mason Lohrei News: Picks up two helpers Wednesday

Lohrei notched two assists with four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 2020 second-round pick is emerging as a productive option on the Boston blue line. Lohrei has collected seven assists over the last 11 games -- three of them on the power play -- and he's added 15 blocked shots during that stretch. His minus-9 rating on the season leaves a lot to be desired, but with the Bruins turning things around defensively under interim head coach Joe Sacco, Lohrei's performance in that category should improve.