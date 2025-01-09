Mason Lohrei News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Lohrei scored a goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The goal was Lohrei's first since Oct. 14 against the Panthers. The 23-year-old defenseman also snapped a five-game point drought. Lohrei has shown flashes of potential on offense this season while earning power-play time, but there are some drawbacks to his defensive play. He has 17 points, 36 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 39 appearances. He plays primarily on the third pairing at even strength.