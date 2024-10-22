Mason McTavish News: Posts power-play assist

McTavish notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

McTavish was listed as the fourth-line center Tuesday, but he led all Ducks forwards with 17:50 of ice time. The 21-year-old has had a bit of slow start to the campaign with three helpers over six contests, and his assist Tuesday was his first power-play point. McTavish has added eight shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating. It's safe to assume he'll rarely be limited to fourth-line usage, but fantasy managers likely want a bit more offense than he's displayed in the early going.