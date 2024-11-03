Mason McTavish News: Strikes late on power play

McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

It was a garbage-time goal -- McTavish tallied with four seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to two goals far too late for it to matter. Still, it was the first tally of the year for the 21-year-old, who has added five assists over 11 outings. McTavish has added 16 shots on net, 12 PIM, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this season. Despite his scoring struggles, he's spent a majority of the campaign in a top-six role.