Mason McTavish News: Tickles twine in loss

McTavish scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

With two goals and two assists over his last eight outings, McTavish has done a decent job on offense lately. The 21-year-old scored late in the first period to get the Ducks back within a goal, but they never tied the score. McTavish is up to seven goals, 20 points, 86 shots on net, 41 hits, 26 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 41 appearances. He's likely to remain in a middle-six role, and his six-game absence due to an upper-body injury in November is putting him at risk of missing the 40-point mark for the first time in his three full campaigns.