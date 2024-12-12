Mathew Barzal Injury: Still no timetable for return

Per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, Barzal (upper body) is skating and considered day-to-day, but there is still no timetable for his return, coach Patrick Roy said Thursday.

Barzal has been out of action since Oct. 30 in Columbus and has missed 20 games to date. He was given a 4-6 week recovery time frame, but he has already surpassed the six-week mark with no time for a return in site. Barzal has two goals and five points in 10 games this season, after striking for 80 points in 80 regular-season games in 2023-24.