Mathew Barzal News: Sets up overtime winner

Barzal registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Barzal found Bo Horvat for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 27-year-old Barzal is up to four points, 16 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through seven contests. His spot on the top line is secure, and his offense should more or less mirror the Islanders' overall production -- they've been inconsistent as a team with three shutout losses so far, which partially explains Barzal's somewhat limited offense.