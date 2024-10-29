Mathieu Olivier News: Lights lamp Monday

Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Olivier has three goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The winger is looking good in a third-line role as the Blue Jackets try to patch holes created by injuries. The 27-year-old is up to six points, six shots on net, 28 hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over eight outings. His scoring rate will obviously drop, but his physical playing style gives him multiple ways to contribute for fantasy managers in deep formats.