Mathieu Olivier News: Pockets assist in win

Olivier notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Olivier led the Blue Jackets' forwards with 20:23 of ice time Thursday, which was easily a season high. The 27-year-old winger has been a key part of Columbus' depth, playing mainly on the third line. He's earned three points, 13 PIM and 34 hits over his last eight games. For the season, he's at 13 points, 40 shots, 60 PIM, 118 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances.