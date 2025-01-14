Matias Maccelli News: Lends helper Tuesday

Maccelli registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Maccelli is known for his playmaking, but he has struggled in that regard lately. His assist Tuesday was his first since Dec. 2, a span of 16 games in which he put up just two goals. The 24-year-old winger is up to five goals, eight helpers, 59 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 42 appearances this season. Maccelli is getting a look on the second line with Barrett Hayton and Josh Doan, but that's a young forward trio that could get broken up eventually, and that would likely mean a return to the bottom six for Maccelli.