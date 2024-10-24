Matias Maccelli News: Provides assist in loss

Maccelli notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Maccelli has two helpers over his last three games and a total of four assists through eight contests this season. The 24-year-old winger saw 13:10 of ice time, the second game in a row he's exceeded 13 minutes. With Utah's offense going stagnant -- three goals in the last three games -- a lineup shuffle could be on the way, which could get Maccelli back into a middle-six spot. The playmaker offers minimal fantasy value in his current fourth-line role, though he has racked up 13 shots on net for the year.