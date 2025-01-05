Matias Maccelli News: Scores both goals in overtime loss

Maccelli scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Maccelli is rarely a shoot-first player, but this was his fifth game in a row with multiple shots on net. The 24-year-old also broke a couple of significant droughts -- these goals were his first since Nov. 7 and he hadn't logged a point in his previous 12 outings. Maccelli sat out Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness, making his return to the lineup all the more surprising. The winger has five goals, seven assists, 53 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 38 appearances in a bottom-six role, so it's too soon to tell if this is just a flash in the pan or a sign of a strong second half incoming.