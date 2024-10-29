Matias Maccelli News: Scores first goals of season Monday

Maccelli scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

After going without a goal through Utah's first nine games of the season, Maccelli broke through with two tallies Monday that helped Utah build a 4-1 lead through two periods -- only for the team to collapse late in the third. Maccelli posted career highs with 17 goals and 57 points over 82 games in 2023-24, and his middle-six role and spot on the second power-play unit gives the 24-year-old winger a good chance of at least repeating that production.