Matias Maccelli headshot

Matias Maccelli News: Still stuck in press box

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Maccelli was scratched for the 17th time in 20 games since the start of March when he sat out Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Maccelli had a three-game run in the lineup from March 20-24, notching three shots on net in fourth-line minutes. He's been back in the press box for the last nine contests and doesn't look likely to be a factor to close out the campaign. He's at 18 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 55 appearances, a massive decline from the 57-point season he had in 2023-24. He'll be entering a contract year in 2025-26.

Matias Maccelli
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
