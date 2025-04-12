Matias Maccelli News: Still stuck in press box

Maccelli was scratched for the 17th time in 20 games since the start of March when he sat out Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Maccelli had a three-game run in the lineup from March 20-24, notching three shots on net in fourth-line minutes. He's been back in the press box for the last nine contests and doesn't look likely to be a factor to close out the campaign. He's at 18 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 55 appearances, a massive decline from the 57-point season he had in 2023-24. He'll be entering a contract year in 2025-26.