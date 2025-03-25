Mats Zuccarello News: Registers helper Tuesday

Zuccarello logged an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zuccarello has three goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The Wild's offense has managed just 17 goals in that span, so points are hard to come by, even for a top-line winger. Zuccarello has 45 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 59 appearances this season. While injuries, both his own and the lower-body issue that has kept Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) sidelined for the better part of two months, have taken a toll on Zuccarello's scoring output, it's also possible part of his decline is due to age, as he has played the full season at 37 years old.