Matt Boldy News: Nabs helper in win
Boldy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.
Boldy saw a six-game point streak end in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets, but he was right back on the scoresheet Wednesday. He had the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's goal at 6:55 of the first period, which was the lone tally of the contest. Boldy is up to 11 goals, 12 assists, 78 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. He's seen top-line usage in the absence of Mats Zuccarello (lower body), which has likely helped Boldy stay consistent on offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now