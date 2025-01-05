Matt Boldy News: Racks up three points in win

Boldy scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Boldy earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 6. He showed excellent chemistry alongside Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello on the top line against a tough opponent. Boldy has been a little inconsistent this season, but he's still managed 14 goals, 20 assists, 135 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 40 appearances, putting him in line for similar production to last year's 69-point campaign.