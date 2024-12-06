Fantasy Hockey
Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Three points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Boldy scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Boldy, Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov combined for four goals and nine points in the easy win. Boldy snapped his six-game goal drought with a second-period tally and earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23 against the Flames. The 23-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 27 points, 97 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 17 PIM over 26 outings, primarily filling a top-line role in a season that's seen his offense rise to another level.

