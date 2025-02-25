Matt Martin Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue

Martin, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, is dealing with a lower-body injury, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Martin has been out of the lineup since Jan. 16 versus the Flyers, so it's not immediately clear when he sustained his lower-body injury. Even when healthy, the veteran winger has struggled to break into the lineup, often serving as a healthy scratch. As such, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by Martin's absence.