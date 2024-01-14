Frozen Fantasy: All-Star Voting is In

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

I'm going to stick to fantasy hockey. I'll watch the skills competition, but the All-Star Game is nauseating. Not just the product on the ice, but the burn from the guys who should be

But maybe Noah Dobson (97 percent Yahoo!) should be there instead of hometown Rielly. Or Vincent Trocheck (88 percent Yahoo!), who is having a season for the ages, instead of Marner. If not Trocheck, then Jesper Bratt (96 percent Yahoo!). Seriously.

Jeremy Swayman , Sergei Bobrovsky , Alexandar Georgiev and Thatcher Demko (95, 97, 99 and 97 percent Yahoo!, respectively) will be in the nets. Georgiev? Seriously? His save percentage is .897, despite his league-leading win total.

The following guys will be added to one of the four Team Doritos . The only reason for any variety on this list was the stipulation that goalies were judged separately.

Fan voting for the All-Star teams is in. I get why they do it, but wow. It shows how fandom can really manipulate things.

Fan voting for the All-Star teams is in. I get why they do it, but wow. It shows how fandom can really manipulate things.

I'm talking to you, Leafs and Orcas. And to some degree Avs.

The following guys will be added to one of the four Team Doritos . The only reason for any variety on this list was the stipulation that goalies were judged separately.

Jeremy Swayman, Sergei Bobrovsky, Alexandar Georgiev and Thatcher Demko (95, 97, 99 and 97 percent Yahoo!, respectively) will be in the nets. Georgiev? Seriously? His save percentage is .897, despite his league-leading win total.

Joey Daccord (77 percent Yahoo!) would have been a more worthy attendee. Sorry, Seattle.

Joining Demko are three other Canucks. J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser (99, 100 and 92 percent Yahoo!, respectively) are having great seasons. Three Leafs join them: William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly (100, 100 and 93 percent Yahoo!, respectively).

The other two? Leon Draisaitl and Cale Makar (both 100 percent Yahoo!). Well deserved.

But maybe Noah Dobson (97 percent Yahoo!) should be there instead of hometown Rielly. Or Vincent Trocheck (88 percent Yahoo!), who is having a season for the ages, instead of Marner. If not Trocheck, then Jesper Bratt (96 percent Yahoo!). Seriously.

I'm going to stick to fantasy hockey. I'll watch the skills competition, but the All-Star Game is nauseating. Not just the product on the ice, but the burn from the guys who should be there.

Let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle (40 percent Yahoo!) – I came away really impressed with Bjorkstrand on Saturday after a three-point game. He's quietly pacing toward a career-best 66-point season despite toiling on the team's third line. And he's on a three-game, five-point streak (one goal, four assists, 14 shots) heading into Monday. Bjorkstrand is often overlooked in fantasy — he's boring on the ice. But at some point in your life, you realize that comfortable underwear is way smarter than the kind that cuts in the wrong spot. He's like that. Dependable.

Jamie Drysdale, D, Philadelphia (36 percent Yahoo!) – Sure, the trade was a shock, but it might be the best thing that ever happened to Drysdale. He missed almost all of last season due to injury, but his 32-point rookie season in 2021-22 isn't that far behind him. Drysdale was one of the best skaters in the 2020 draft class. Some even likened his skating style to the great Scott Niedermayer. Drysdale doesn't have the Hall of Famer's ability, but few do. Still, his edgework and agility make it look like he's gliding on ice, he's great in transition, and he can quarterback the power play. The Flyers have much better structure than the Ducks, and Drysdale will almost immediately become the team's top option with the man advantage and a top-four star.

Joel Farabee, LW, Philadelphia (33 percent Yahoo!) – Farabee fell off the fantasy radar after sputtering to just three points in 11 games in November. But since then, he has delivered 18 points in as many games, and that includes 12 assists. And he's earned his role on the top power-play unit. So strip out that queasy stretch, and you have a young player on a breakout campaign. As in 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 32 games. There's still time to get on board with this cerebral playmaker, but not for long.

Ryan Hartman, RW/C, Minnesota (24 percent Yahoo!) – Hartman has moved on from the New Year's Eve hot mic controversy and thankfully so — the buzz north of the 49th parallel was pure static. Yawn. But Hartman's recent production is worth a touch of buzz. He had two goals, including one on the power play, and three assists in his last five games heading into Saturday night. And while he didn't score, Hartman did wire four shots Saturday. He's not your traditional 1C, but who cares? He skates with Kirill Kaprizov (99 percent Yahoo!) and Mats Zuccarello (79 percent Yahoo!), so he'll benefit if either of those two guys gets hot. And they likely will.

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Nashville (30 percent Yahoo!) – Last call on Lauzon, who has been in Yahoo's top-50 Player Rater for at least four straight weeks. Yah, I know. Lauzon led the league in hits (158) by 26 heading into play Saturday, and he added four more that night. His offense is meh, but who cares? I want him to rattle teeth and maybe block a few shots. I like to get my hits from my blue line, so I can chase offense up front. And he's available in a lot more leagues than Radko Gudas (50 percent Yahoo!), who isn't delivering in his usual snarly way season.

Adam Lowry, C, Winnipeg (15 percent Yahoo!) – Lowry went into Saturday night on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists) with 28 faceoff wins, six blocks and four hits. And on Sunday morning, he was the sixth-best forward on the Yahoo! Player Rater for standard leagues after adding two shots and four hits. Yes, Adam Lowry. Now, he's been getting schooled a bit at the dot this year, but that's ok — he's still on track for almost 700 wins this season. Add him in an F position if you can use another 340-350 faceoff wins, 70 hits and 20 points before the season's end. Those faceoff wins are gravy in that role.

Nils Lundkvist, D, Dallas (1 percent Yahoo!) – Lundkvist is a smooth-skating, top-four type who got himself caught in his coach's crosshairs in December. He watched from the media box a few times, and he's now putting those lessons into action during Miro Heiskanen's (94 percent Yahoo!) absence. Lundkvist had a goal and two assists on a two-game streak heading into Saturday, and he had six points, including five helpers, in his last seven games. The mini-streak ended Saturday, but he skates well and can run PP2. And he's playing on one of the NHL's best squads. I like that risk.

Matt Martin, LW, NY Islanders (1 percent Yahoo!) – Martin is here for one reason only, and I'm not sure I even need to say why. His game is hollow, aside from hits. He's been on-and-off IR with an upper-body injury, but it looks like he's finally healthy. Martin has pounded out 23 hits in his last four games heading into Monday and can dominate that category if you're desperate.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa (3 percent Yahoo!) – Pinto is due back this week from suspension, and he'll be on the radar of managers looking for goals. The guy put in 20 last year in his first full season, and he'll be eager to put his off-ice story behind him by performing on the ice. Pinto will have a hard time getting up to speed — remember William Nylander (100 percent Yahoo!) in his hold-out year? He never really got going. But Pinto is motivated to come out of the gate hard, so expect a lot of shots and energy. You can always drop him if it doesn't work out. Remember him for 2023-24, though. He could be a 30-goal guy next year.

Antti Raanta, G, Carolina (30 percent Yahoo!) – Yes, this reco scares me, too. But what choice do the Canes have? Will they really put Yaniv Perets (0 percent Yahoo!) in the blue paint for any real time? Perets is toiling in the ECHL this season because the Canes don't have an AHL squad, so the NHL is a huge jump. Yes, Raanta has been bad this season, but he's now their starter with Pyotr Kochetkov (60 percent Yahoo!) in concussion protocol. And much to my surprise, he's been decent in 2024 (.955). I'm still holding my breath — I need to see him have a bit more success. But sometimes desperation plays actually work out.

David Rittich, G, Los Angeles (3 percent Yahoo!) – The Kings are in freefall, losing eight straight. Cam Talbot has lost his last seven and got yanked Saturday night, but it was his first real stinker in that span. He's been fine, but he's playing too much for an older goalie with an injury history. Rittich has played well in limited action (1.49 GAA, .930 save percentage), and he's about to see more starts to help keep Talbot healthy. His ratios will likely settle into more normal ranges, but he should still be strong once the Kings find their feet again.

Yegor Sharangovich, LW/C, Calgary (32 percent Yahoo!) – Guess who sat Sharangovich this week. Face palm emoji, at least in the league where I have him benched. The winger followed up two goals Tuesday with a hattie Thursday, the second of his career. It was a perfect trifecta, too — one each shorthanded, on the power play and even strength. I should have known it was coming — the Flames top line has started to turn up the heat. Sharangovich will keep firing rockets (those five goals came on 10 shots) even if the team trades Elias Lindholm (64 percent Yahoo!).

Anthony Stolarz, G, Florida (9 percent Yahoo!) – I have summarily ignored Stolarz this season, but that seems foolhardy right now. He's starting every four games or so and playing outstanding hockey. Sure, he's mostly getting assignments against teams low in the standings. But Stolarz has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts (4-2-1) and has a dazzling 1.95 GAA and .923 save percentage overall. Roll him on and off your roster based on his starting assignment and reap the rewards.

Daniil Tarasov, G, Columbus (3 percent Yahoo!) – I'm a bit torn on this reco. Columbus is awful this year, so no goalie will do well. But there's about to be a change in the net that you need to weigh. Fantasy is all about informed decision making, so here goes. Elvis Merzlikins (23 percent Yahoo!) wants out, so it's about to be "Tarasov Time" in Ohio. I'm not sure that's great for the young twinetender's development, but that's not my call. The trade may not come soon — Merzlikins has made it clear he wants to be a starter and not a back-up, And there are only so many places that fit. Tarasov gives up a lot of goals — as in 15 allowed in three straight starts this past week. But he might be worth a spot start if the matchup is right.

Back to the All-Star Game.

It's in Toronto this year. Superfan Justin Bieber helped with those Doritos unis. The only thing he and I have in common is our Canadian roots. Wait — we were born in the same hospital.

I guess that makes us something. Not sure what.

The Leafs surprised him with a special gift to commemorate his involvement. Something every man — sorry, fan — needs.

I'm being sarcastic. Everyone needs a 300 lb Carlton the Bear, right?

I'm off to look up more guys who deserved to attend the All-Star Game. And betting on when those fan jerseys end up going on sale.

Until next week.