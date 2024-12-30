Fantasy Hockey
Matt Murray News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 7:19am

Murray was assigned to AHL Toronto on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs summoned Dennis Hildeby from the minors. Murray has allowed seven goals on 58 shots in two NHL starts this season en route to a 1-1-0 record. He had been bouncing between the AHL and NHL levels to maintain his waiver exemption status, but that trend may be ending. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, Hildeby could remain with the big club as the backup behind Joseph Woll due to the absence of Anthony Stolarz (knee).

