Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Surrenders four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 6:57pm

Murray turned aside 27 of 31 shots faced during Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Capitals.

Murray is still searching for his first win of the season after allowing at least three goals in each of his first two starts since being recalled following the injury to Anthony Stolarz (knee). The 30-year-old could be worth the occasional spot start behind a high-powered Maple Leafs team, but with Joseph Woll firmly entrenched as the starter, Murray has yet to re-establish himself as much of a fantasy commodity.

Matt Murray
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
