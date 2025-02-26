Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Nieto headshot

Matt Nieto News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Nieto was waived by the Penguins on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nieto has played in just seven of the Penguins' last 15 outings, generating 11 shots, 12 hits and three blocks while averaging 11:16 of ice time. The decision to waive the veteran forward likely means the team is expecting Bokondji Imama (upper body) to be ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. At this point, it seems unlikely Nieto will be re-signed this offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Matt Nieto
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now