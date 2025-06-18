Matt Rempe News: Agrees to two-year contract

Rempe signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Rempe was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. The Rangers didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal, but it's expected to come with a $975,000 cap hit, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic's source. Rempe had three goals, eight points, 67 PIM, 30 shots and 117 hits across 42 outings with the Rangers in 2024-25. The 22-year-old provides toughness, but not a lot else, and as a consequence of his somewhat limited game, Rempe is often a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old is likely to continue to spend a fair amount of games in the press box and might even see stints in the minors during the life of this contract.