Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Coronato headshot

Matthew Coronato News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Coronato scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Coronato has struggled a bit to adapt to steady top-six usage. He snapped a six-game goal drought Thursday, a span in which he had just one assist. He has four points over his last eight outings, with three of those points coming on the power play. The Flames have lost both Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland to ACL injuries, so Coronato's spot in the lineup looks secure now. The 22-year-old is at seven goals, four assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances.

Matthew Coronato
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now