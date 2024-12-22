Matthew Coronato News: Two-point effort in win

Coronato scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

The 22-year-old winger gave Calgary a 4-1 lead midway through the second period before feeding Mikael Backlund for an empty-netter in the final minute of the third to cut off a Chicago comeback. Coronato has a four-game point streak going in which he's delivered two goals and six points, and after an inconsistent start to the season he's collected four goals and 11 points over his last 15 appearances.