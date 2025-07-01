Matthew Highmore News: Signs two-way with Isles

Highmore signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.

Highmore played 41 regular-season games, scoring two goals and four assists, with the Senators in 2024-25. However, the 29-year-old has opted to sign a two-way contract with the Islanders for his next deal. It seems like the center will start 2025-26 in the minors, but he'll likely be one of the top call-up options for the big club.