Matthew Stienburg News: Signs one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 20, 2025

Stienburg inked a one-year contract with Colorado on Friday, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.

Stienburg played eight games during the regular season with the Avalanche but was unable to hit the scoresheet. Stienburg played only five games with AHL Colorado in 2024-25, scoring once and adding two assists. He will battle for a bottom-six spot with Colorado during training camp.

Matthew Stienburg
Colorado Avalanche
