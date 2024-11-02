Matthew Tkachuk News: Gets PPG, but quiet start continues

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Dallas as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland.

He was parked in front of the net and showed off his great hands with a slick tip that beat Stars netminder Casey DeSmith. Tkachuk has eight points, including three goals, in eight games this season. He hasn't been tearing it up offensively, but he also started slowly last campaign. Tkachuk earned 24 points in his first 34 games of 2023-24 before finishing the regular season with 64 points in 46 outings. And, like last season, he's coming off a long playoff run. He'll be fine. Fantasy managers would be thankful for a hot second half, especially in head-to-head formats, but Tkachuk still has time to ramp it up offensively.