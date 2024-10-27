Mattias Ekholm News: Two helpers in win

Ekholm banked two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win versus Detroit.

Ekholm registered a secondary assist on Evan Bouchard's game-tying goal in the final frame before setting up Leon Draisaitl for the winner in overtime. In addition to racking up his fourth point over his last two outings, Ekholm added one shot, one block and a plus-3 rating in 23:49 of ice time. Ekholm is one of the NHL's more complete defensemen, and he's showing it early on in 2024-25 -- the 34-year-old is third on the team in points with seven behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.