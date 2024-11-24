Maveric Lamoureux News: Logs helper in win

Lamoureux notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and six PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Lamoureux ended a seven-game slump with the helper. The 20-year-old defenseman hasn't avoided mixing it up, racking up 28 PIM in that span. He's up to three points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances. Lamoureux adds toughness and a little bit of a scoring touch in a bottom-four role, but his fantasy utility remains limited without much of a power-play role.