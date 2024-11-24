Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maveric Lamoureux headshot

Maveric Lamoureux News: Logs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Lamoureux notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and six PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Lamoureux ended a seven-game slump with the helper. The 20-year-old defenseman hasn't avoided mixing it up, racking up 28 PIM in that span. He's up to three points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances. Lamoureux adds toughness and a little bit of a scoring touch in a bottom-four role, but his fantasy utility remains limited without much of a power-play role.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now