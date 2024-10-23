Mavrik Bourque News: Earns first NHL assist

Bourque provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Bourque was sidelined by an undisclosed injury for the first week of the campaign, which may explain his slow start. The 22-year-old has one assist, one shot on net and four blocked shots over four contests so far, and he began Tuesday's game in a fourth-line role. If Bourque's struggles continue, he may return to AHL Texas, where he was the AHL MVP in 2023-24 after a 26-goal, 77-point campaign, though any such demotion would likely be to help him rebuild confidence.