Maxim Agafonov News: Round 5 pick of Seattle

Agafonov was the 134th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Agafonov split this past season between the Russian Jr. league and their second-tier VHL, playing well at times but appearing to be a real long-shot at others. Agafonov has ideal size (6-foot-2) and supreme confidence with the puck. He tends to stickhandle too much, often leading to turnovers. Defensively, he battles hard, but his reads need work. Agafonov makes for a tricky projection because he requires significant growth in multiple areas. There's a non-zero chance he gets KHL games next season, which would certainly help him from an experience standpoint. In the end, Agafonov is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.