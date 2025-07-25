Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Signs two-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Tsyplakov penned a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Islanders on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tsyplakov and the Islanders were slated to go to arbitration but avoid it with the deal. The 26-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season with New York, generating 10 goals and 25 assists across 77 regular-season contests. Tsyplakov is likely to see a middle-six role in 2025-26 and is expected to put up similar numbers as he did last season.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now