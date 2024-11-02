Michael Amadio News: Puts up helper in win

Amadio logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Amadio has two helpers this season, and he's earned both of them over the last three games. The 28-year-old forward continues to fill a middle-six role, and he's started to receive more power-play time, though he's yet to record a point with the man advantage. He's added 16 shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances. Amadio can unlock a bit more offense than this -- he had 27 points in each of the last two regular seasons with Vegas.