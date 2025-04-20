Michael Amadio News: Sends helper in loss

Amadio recorded an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Amadio set up a Ridly Greig tally in the third period. Amadio's goal drought is up to 12 games, but he has earned five assists with 15 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-7 rating in that span. He accounted for 27 points for the third season in a row while adding 85 shots on net, 108 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating across 72 regular-season contests.