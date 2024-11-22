Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Prevents shutout Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Bunting broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid at 5:49 of the third period. Typically, Bunting is on the second power-play unit, but he got the look on the first unit because Sidney Crosby was stuck in the penalty box waiting for a stoppage after serving his fighting major. After a terrible October, Bunting has turned things around partially with four goals and two assists over his last nine outings. He's at seven points (two on the power play), 40 shots on net, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances this season.

Michael Bunting
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now