Michael DiPietro

Michael DiPietro News: Grabs two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

DiPietro signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Boston on Monday.

Interestingly, DiPietro's contract is a one-way deal which will make it more difficult to move him to the minors this upcoming season. The Bruins already have both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo under contract, so there figures to be significant competition at the goalie position during training camp.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
