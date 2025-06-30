Michael DiPietro News: Grabs two-year deal
DiPietro signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Boston on Monday.
Interestingly, DiPietro's contract is a one-way deal which will make it more difficult to move him to the minors this upcoming season. The Bruins already have both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo under contract, so there figures to be significant competition at the goalie position during training camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now