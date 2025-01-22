Michael Eyssimont News: Earns helper Tuesday

Eyssimont recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Lightning shuffled their lines following Monday's 5-3 loss in Toronto, and Eyssimont was a played who benefited. He was promoted to play alongside Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel, and Eyssimont was able to set up Guentzel's tally. If that promotion sticks, Eyssimont may be worth a look in fantasy despite having just three points over 22 contests since the start of December. The winger has a mere seven points with 80 shots on net, 65 hits and 36 PIM over 44 outings this season, but he put up 25 points across 81 regular-season games in 2023-24, so there is a little more potential than he's shown so far.