Michael Kesselring News: Registers power-play helper

Kesselring managed a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kesselring has four points, including two on the power play, over his last seven contests. This was also the first time he's taken a minus rating in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes and has also played on the top power-play unit during Mikhail Sergachev's (upper body) absence. Kesselring has 19 points (three on the power play), 91 shots on net, 55 hits, 41 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 48 appearances.