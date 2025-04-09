Michael McCarron News: Lights lamp in chaotic win

McCarron scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

McCarron ended his 15-game goal drought with the tally to tie the game at 4-4 in the second period. In that span, he had three assists, 32 hits, 32 PIM, 18 shots on net and 14 blocked shots. The 30-year-old has taken on extra responsibility during the absence of Colton Sissons (lower body). McCarron is now at five goals, 14 points, 77 shots, 143 hits, 100 PIM, 58 blocks and a minus-19 rating over 70 outings while playing in a bottom-six role for the majority of the campaign.