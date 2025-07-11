Michael Milne News: Agrees to one-year contract

Milne signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Friday.

Milne had 15 goals, 26 points and 44 PIM across 60 regular-season appearances with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. He also made his NHL debut Nov. 16, recording no points and three hits in 6:34 of ice time. Milne might get another chance to play for Minnesota during the 2025-26 campaign, but he's expected to begin the upcoming season in the minors.