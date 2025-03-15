Michael Rasmussen News: Grabs first goal since return
Rasmussen scored a goal, took five shots on net, dished two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Rasmussen lit the lamp in the third period of Friday's contest, marking his first point since his return from a head injury. Overall, he is up to 10 goals, 17 points, 84 shots on net and 113 hits in 61 appearances this season. The 25-year-old center is currently on the fourth line and back to his role of bringing physicality to Detroit's bottom six. While his fantasy value has a low ceiling, Rasmussen could be a good add in banger leagues down the stretch if he can find the goalscoring consistency he found last month.
